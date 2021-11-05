Real Good Food Prices IPO At $12/Share, Below Expected Range
- Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.3 million shares of Class A common stock at $12 per share.
- Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods intended to be sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.
- The company and a selling stockholder have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.8 million shares at IPO price.
- Real Good Food had expected to price the IPO at $14 - $16 per share.
- Real Good Foods expects gross proceeds from this offering to be approximately $64.0 million.
- The company expects the shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol "RGF."
- The company expects the offering to close on November 9, 2021.
- Jefferies and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering.
