Why Dick's Sporting Goods Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a connected partnership with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to enhance the shopping experience for Dick's Sporting Goods and Nike customers.

The collaboration is intended to allow both companies to reach more customers and provide those customers with access to exclusive products, experiences and offers.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Nike customers can now connect their Dick's scorecard and Nike membership accounts through the Dick's Sporting Goods mobile app.

"We are both focused on delivering best-in-class experiences and products and creating the best omnichannel experience for our athletes. Combining our capabilities in these areas will create a unique experience in the market for athletes who shop with Dick's and Nike," said Lauren Hobart, president and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a retailer for athletic apparel, footwear and sports equipment.

DKS Price Action: Dick's Sporting Goods has traded as high as $147.38 and as low as $50.88 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.56% at $129.96 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

