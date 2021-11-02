 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AerCap Forms JV With Safran For Shannon Engine Support
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
AerCap Forms JV With Safran For Shannon Engine Support
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) announced that, following the acquisition of the GE Capital Aviation Services business, it had signed a 20-year joint venture agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines regarding Shannon Engine Support (SES). Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • SES, a provider of spare engines for CFM International, is now a 50/50 joint company between AerCap and Safran SA (OTC: SAFRF).
  • SES will continue to provide lease engine support to CFM and CFM operators. CFM is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and General Electric Co (NYSE: GE).
  • Price Action: AER shares closed higher by 1.78% at $64.68 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AER)

AerCap Signs Lease Agreements With Spirit Airlines For 20 Aircraft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com