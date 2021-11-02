Ford Demoes Heritage F-100 EV Pickup Truck

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) revealed an all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept demonstration truck Tuesday powered by a Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor that customers can now buy online.

Ford is presenting at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Details: The F-100 Eluminator concept is based on a heritage 1978 gas-powered F-100 pickup truck. It features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors, similar to the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing a powerful 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque.

It also uses a 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition battery electric powertrain.

"Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we're supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles," said Eric Cin, global director of Vehicle Personalization, Accessories and Licensing for Ford.

It's the first of what will become a growing portfolio of performance parts and accessories for Ford electric vehicles, the company said.

The e-crate motor, priced at $3,900, is now available at authorized Ford parts warehouse dealers or online at Ford Performance Parts. It is street legal in all 50 states.

The Context: Ford announced in late September it will build three battery factories and an electric truck plant in the U.S., creating 11,000 jobs over the next four years.

Recently, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded Ford's stock from Neutral to Outperform and increased the price target from $15 to $20, premised on the significant turnaround underway at Ford.

The automaker ended its cycle of quarterly disappointments and its transition to an EV/digital world has sharply accelerated, the analyst said.

The company is also working on an all-electric EV pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.

