Traeger Launches 'Traeger Provisions' Meal Boxes
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
  • Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOKhas launched Traeger Provisions meal boxes, a home-cooking experience providing high-quality ingredients and special instructions.
  • The all-inclusive meal boxes serve four to 16 people and are available in the continental U.S. 
  • The price range of the meal boxes ranges from $100 to $300 based on protein selection and box size. Customers can also customize their meal boxes.
  • Traeger Provisions boxes are available to order at Provisions.Traeger.com.
  • Price Action: COOK shares are trading higher by 5.09% at $20.67 on the last check Tuesday.

