A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) - P/E: 8.53 Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) - P/E: 9.41 Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) - P/E: 3.76 Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) - P/E: 9.94 Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) - P/E: 9.81

Winnebago Industries saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.16 in Q3 to 2.57 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.01%, which has increased by 0.33% from 0.68% last quarter.

Most recently, Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share at 0.95, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.0%, which has increased by 2.0% from last quarter's yield of 5.0%.

This quarter, Live Ventures experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.1 in Q2 and is now 3.01. Live Ventures does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 5.08, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.79. Dick's Sporting Goods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Allison Transmission has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.89, which has decreased by 11.88% compared to Q2, which was 1.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.95%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.79% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.