 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Authorizes OraSure's COVID-19 Rapid Tests For OTC Single-Use
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Authorizes OraSure's COVID-19 Rapid Tests For OTC Single-Use
  • The FDA has amended OraSure Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: OSUR) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests to only require one test for symptoms of COVID-19. 
  • Related Link: OraSure Wins $109M Contract To Increase COVID-19 Test Manufacturing Capacity.
  • Previously, the at-home test was authorized for OTC use in people with or without symptoms when tested twice with at least 24 hours but not more than 36 hours between tests (serial testing).
  • Now, people with symptoms only need to test once; people without symptoms should still perform serial testing if they get a negative result on their first test.
  • In addition, OraSure conducted studies using live SARS-CoV-2 virus at independent laboratories, detecting all variants of concern, including the Delta variant. 
  • The FDA reviewed the data and indicated that the data was adequate and that no further data were required.
  • Related: OraSure Secures $205M Contract For OTC COVID-19 Tests.
  • Price Action: OSUR shares are down 1.91% at $10.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSUR)

OraSure Wins $109M Contract To Increase COVID-19 Test Manufacturing Capacity
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
FDA Establishes Additional Conditions Of Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Tests For Viral Mutations
OraSure Secures $13.6M BARDA Funding For InteliSwab COVID-19 Test 510(k) Clearance and CLIA Waiver
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com