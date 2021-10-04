OraSure Wins $109M Contract To Increase COVID-19 Test Manufacturing Capacity
- OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) has secured a $109 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to build additional manufacturing capacity in the U.S. for InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests.
- Related: OraSure Secures $13.6M BARDA Funding For InteliSwab COVID-19 Test 510(k) Clearance and CLIA Waiver.
- The federal funding will expand OraSure's production capacity by 100 million tests annually by March 2024.
- An existing OraSure location in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will be retrofitted to accommodate increased manufacturing, and an additional new facility will be added in another U.S. location.
- In addition to this contract, OraSure also has internally funded expansion plans to achieve 120 million tests annually by Q2 of 2022.
- Related: FDA Establishes Additional Conditions Of Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Tests For Viral Mutations.
- Price Action: OSUR stock is up 0.37% at $10.74 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Government Long Ideas News Health Care Financing Small Cap Trading Ideas General