Tencent-Backed Epic Games Shuts Down Fortnite's Chinese Version
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:20am   Comments
  • Epic Games will shut down Fortnite's local Chinese version on November 15, CNBC reports.
  • Fortnite prevented users from registering for new accounts starting November 1. Epic Games did not disclose any reason for the shutdown.
  • Epic Games launched the battle-royale game in 2018 in partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), which owned a 40% stake.
  • Interestingly, Fortnite's Chinese version was playable in a "test" mode, excluding some features from the main version, like in-app purchases.
  • Games go through a strict approval process in China before launch, with heavy censorship on Western titles.
  • In October, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) -owned social network LinkedIn closed its local version in China due to a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements." The company plans to instead launch a job search site in China without any social media features.
  • Related Content: China To Get Stricter With Minor's Gaming Time
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares are trading lower by 5.50% at $58.51 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

