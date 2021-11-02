Tencent-Backed Epic Games Shuts Down Fortnite's Chinese Version
- Epic Games will shut down Fortnite's local Chinese version on November 15, CNBC reports.
- Fortnite prevented users from registering for new accounts starting November 1. Epic Games did not disclose any reason for the shutdown.
- Epic Games launched the battle-royale game in 2018 in partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), which owned a 40% stake.
- Interestingly, Fortnite's Chinese version was playable in a "test" mode, excluding some features from the main version, like in-app purchases.
- Games go through a strict approval process in China before launch, with heavy censorship on Western titles.
- In October, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) -owned social network LinkedIn closed its local version in China due to a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements." The company plans to instead launch a job search site in China without any social media features.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares are trading lower by 5.50% at $58.51 on the last check Tuesday.
