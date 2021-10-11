 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China To Get Stricter With Minor's Gaming Time
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:
China To Get Stricter With Minor's Gaming Time
  • Chinese state media said loopholes allowing minors to bypass new rules aimed at curbing gaming playtime to three hours per week should be removed to "prevent addiction," Reuters reports.
  • "On some online trading platforms, there are game account rental and sales businesses, users can bypass the supervision by renting and buying accounts and play online games without restrictions. This means that there are still loopholes for teenagers to enter online gaming, which is worthy of attention," Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper said.
  • China recently restricted the weekly video gaming hours of under-18s to three hours a week to combat gaming addiction following complaints from families and schools.
  • Some game trading platforms have said that strict measures have been taken to prohibit minors from buying, selling, and renting accounts.
  • The Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), reported gains following U.S. - China's "constructive" meet and Meituan's (OTC: MPNGF) antitrust action closure with a penalty of $530 million.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 0.91% at $97.20 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + MPNGF)

Alibaba Turnaround, Michael Burry On Shiba Inu, Ethereum Co-Founder On 'Bitcoin Maxis' And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Here's Why Lenovo Stock Crashed In Hong Kong Today
Alibaba's Ant Boosts Capital To $5.4B Amid Restructuring
Alibaba Skyrockets 8% In Hong Kong As Meituan Regulatory Fine Fuels Market-Wide Optimism
Meituan Shares Gain On Reaching Antitrust Settlement
China Stocks: A Clearance Sale Or A Sale To Steer Clear Of?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com