Why Amanda Agati Is Bullish On Growth Stocks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:42am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," PNC Financial’s Amanda Agati said she is "absolutely bullish" on growth stocks going into the end of the year.

She also expects value stocks to lag, projecting growth stocks will play a major role if the market’s record surge continues into the end of the year.

Growth stocks, including Big Tech, will get a boost from the Federal Reserve, as the central bank is expected to maintain interest rates for a longer period than what markets are expecting, she said. 

“We’ll start to see supply chain disruptions settle down …The consensus thinks that inflation is going to run so red hot that it’s going to force the Fed’s hand to both taper and raise rates earlier in 2022. We just don’t see that,” she noted.

Although PNC’s chief investment officer is bullish on the broader market, but she projects next two months to "get choppy" following policy uncertainty and higher corporate tax rates.

US stocks closed at record highs on Monday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 gaining 0.26% and 0.18%, respectively.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

