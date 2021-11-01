Why Deere & Company Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) are trading higher+ after the company announced that it reached a deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union following a weeks-long strike.

Here’s what you need to know:

In early October, thousands of UAW union laborers walked off of the job at John Deere’s plants throughout the country

The workers decided to strike after the company reported record earnings and profits, while wages were stagnant

Under the tentative agreement, union workers at Deere will get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years

The workers will get 3% lump sums in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal. They would also get a ratification bonus of $8,500 and no changes in the cost of their health insurance, according to an NPR report.

The strike did not occur without tragedy… a UAW laborer, Richard Rich, was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday, Oct 27. The incident occurred while it was dark outside at 6 in the morning, but there is an ongoing investigation according to ABC News.

