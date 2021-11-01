Why Deere & Company Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) are trading higher+ after the company announced that it reached a deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union following a weeks-long strike.
Here’s what you need to know:
- In early October, thousands of UAW union laborers walked off of the job at John Deere’s plants throughout the country
- The workers decided to strike after the company reported record earnings and profits, while wages were stagnant
- Under the tentative agreement, union workers at Deere will get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years
- The workers will get 3% lump sums in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal. They would also get a ratification bonus of $8,500 and no changes in the cost of their health insurance, according to an NPR report.
- The strike did not occur without tragedy… a UAW laborer, Richard Rich, was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday, Oct 27. The incident occurred while it was dark outside at 6 in the morning, but there is an ongoing investigation according to ABC News.
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide.
Deere & Co.'s stock was trading about 5% higher at $359.77 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $400.34 and a 52-week low of $227.50.
