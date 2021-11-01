TikTok Comes To Amazon Fire TV For US, Canada
- TikTok app is now available on Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV for U.S. and Canada users. The app is also coming soon to Echo Show devices.
- TikTok apps are available on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google TV and Android TV, and some Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung smart TVs, TechCrunch reports.
- After downloading TikTok from the Fire TV Appstore, users can log in to their TikTok account or create one if they are not a TikTok member. Then, like the mobile app, users can browse TikTok feeds like "following," "for you," and the discover page.
- The Fire TV app's autoplay eliminates the need to press a button on your remote or tell Alexa to play the following video.
- Now TikTok enables creators to upload videos up to three minutes long.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.61% at 3,318.27 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.