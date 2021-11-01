 Skip to main content

TikTok Comes To Amazon Fire TV For US, Canada
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
  • TikTok app is now available on Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV for U.S. and Canada users. The app is also coming soon to Echo Show devices.
  • TikTok apps are available on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google TV and Android TV, and some Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Samsung smart TVs, TechCrunch reports.
  • After downloading TikTok from the Fire TV Appstore, users can log in to their TikTok account or create one if they are not a TikTok member. Then, like the mobile app, users can browse TikTok feeds like "following," "for you," and the discover page.
  • The Fire TV app's autoplay eliminates the need to press a button on your remote or tell Alexa to play the following video.
  • Now TikTok enables creators to upload videos up to three minutes long.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.61% at 3,318.27 on Monday.

