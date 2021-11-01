 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA, Morgan Stanley Cut Price Target On AGCO - Read Why
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
BofA, Morgan Stanley Cut Price Target On AGCO - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Ross Gilardi downgraded AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $135 (an upside of 6%), from $154 post the Q3 earnings report. 
  • "Realistic peak earnings power" is now priced into the shares, Gilardi notes. The European CEMA index, which historically has coincided with key inflection points in Agco shares, has "rolled over."
  • The analyst sees farm equipment market conditions remaining favorable for the next two years but says Agco shares are already priced for peak earnings of around $12 per share, "which seems about right."
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis lowered the price target to $153 (an upside of 20.5%) from $156 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Recently, Credit Suisse lowered the price target to $155 (an upside of 22%) from $159 and maintained an outperform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: AGCO shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $126.68 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AGCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AGCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGCO)

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AGCO
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AGCO
Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For Several Machinery Stocks
Where AGCO Stands With Analysts
AGCO Acquires Faromatics For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEATEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On16.0
RNXTRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On16.0
SNCELake StreetInitiates Coverage On15.0
DISCABernsteinUpgrades26.0
SIVBMaxim GroupMaintains1,100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com