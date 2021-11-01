BofA, Morgan Stanley Cut Price Target On AGCO - Read Why
- BofA analyst Ross Gilardi downgraded AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $135 (an upside of 6%), from $154 post the Q3 earnings report.
- "Realistic peak earnings power" is now priced into the shares, Gilardi notes. The European CEMA index, which historically has coincided with key inflection points in Agco shares, has "rolled over."
- The analyst sees farm equipment market conditions remaining favorable for the next two years but says Agco shares are already priced for peak earnings of around $12 per share, "which seems about right."
- Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis lowered the price target to $153 (an upside of 20.5%) from $156 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Recently, Credit Suisse lowered the price target to $155 (an upside of 22%) from $159 and maintained an outperform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: AGCO shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $126.68 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for AGCO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Oct 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AGCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas