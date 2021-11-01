Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Monday after the company confirmed that its October ticket admission revenues, both internationally and in the U.S., were the highest that AMC Entertainment has seen for any single month since February 2020.

AMC Entertainment announced Sunday, "When the final tickets are counted for showtimes tonight, the domestic industry box office for October 2021 is estimated to come in considerably higher than that of any previous month since February of 2020."

The company confirmed that it saw the highest monthly ticket admissions revenue for any month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC Entertainment is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 8.

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.16% at $38.84 at time of publication.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.