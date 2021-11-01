 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Why AMC Entertainment Shares Are Rising Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher Monday after the company confirmed that its October ticket admission revenues, both internationally and in the U.S., were the highest that AMC Entertainment has seen for any single month since February 2020.

AMC Entertainment announced Sunday, "When the final tickets are counted for showtimes tonight, the domestic industry box office for October 2021 is estimated to come in considerably higher than that of any previous month since February of 2020."

The company confirmed that it saw the highest monthly ticket admissions revenue for any month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC Entertainment is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 8.

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe. 

See Also: New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

AMC Price Action: AMC has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.16% at $38.84 at time of publication.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Goldman Sachs Says 2022 Could Be the Year of Stock Buybacks
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity Tops List Again, Augmented Reality Play WiMi Hologram Joins List
AMC Entertainment Projects Recovery In October Box Office Collections Since Pandemic
Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week — Lucid And These Are Other Top Trends
New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?
This Solar Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Tesla And AMC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com