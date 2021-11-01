 Skip to main content

Why Are MakeMyTrip Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 11:20am   Comments
  • MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) subsidiary MakeMyTrip India and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Pay collaborated to offer travel services on Amazon.in which includes its suite of mobile apps and websites.
  • The partnership will help Amazon Pay create a convenient experience and provide more excellent value for its customers with access to MakeMyTrip's best-in-class travel offerings.
  • There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic, and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings, MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow said.
  • Our partnership with MakeMyTrip will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey, Amazon Pay India CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said.
  • MakeMyTrip will extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay's large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns, and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country. 
  • Hotel search company trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVGreported third-quarter FY21 sales of €138.6 million, up from €60.6 million, year-on-year.
  • Price Action: MMYT shares traded higher by 4.57% at $33.12 on the last check Monday.

