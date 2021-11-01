A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) - P/E: 8.15 Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) - P/E: 0.48 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 5.93 Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) - P/E: 7.15 Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 7.11

Most recently, Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -0.64, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.47. Relay Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Forte Biosciences experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.36 in Q1 and is now -0.43. Forte Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 3.54 in Q2 and is now 3.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tenet Healthcare's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.99, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.59. Tenet Healthcare does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cooper Companies's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.41, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.01%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.02% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.