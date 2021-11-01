 Skip to main content

Muscle Maker Signs 40 Unit Franchise Deal In Saudi Arabia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Muscle Maker Signs 40 Unit Franchise Deal In Saudi Arabia
  • Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRILhas inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Muscle Maker, the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto and SuperFit Foods, expects the new agreement to grow its international footprint by 400%.
  • Muscle Makers' current Kuwaiti international franchise partners Abrar Kadhem Almatrouk, Abdullah Kadhem Almatrouk, Yousef Kadhem Almatrouk, and Essa Kadhem Almatrouk will expand the brand across Saudi Arabia by selling franchise units in packs of 10 units.
  • The company had previously signed a 10-unit deal in Kuwait.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 8.11% at $1.20 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

