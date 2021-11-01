Walmart, Sam's Club Set To Launch Elton John Eyewear Collection
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and its division, Sam’s Club, are set to launch Elton John Eyewear, a new line of accessible eyewear, later this week.
- Elton John collaborated closely with the retailers on the development of the brand, with each pair inspired by his style and famed music career.
- The launch of Elton John Eyewear furthers Walmart’s support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission. Walmart will donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the Elton John Eyewear collection for the cause.
- The collections include The Foundations priced between $95-$100, The Capsule Collection, and The Master Collection.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $150.14 in premarket on the last check Monday.
