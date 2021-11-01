Allegro Microsystems Selling Shareholder OEP SKNA To Offload $233.5M Shares
- Allegro Microsystems Inc's (NASDAQ: ALGM) selling shareholder One Equity Partners SKNA proposed to sell 7 million shares in a secondary equity offering.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $233.52 based on Allegro's October 29 closing price of $33.36. Allegro will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.05 million.
- Barclays is the sole underwriter for the proposed offering.'
- Allegro is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer, and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the important emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets.
- Price Action: ALGM shares traded lower by 1.44% at $32.88 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.