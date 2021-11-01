Caesars Entertainment Opens New Sportsbook Locations In Louisiana
- Caesars Entertainment Inc's (NASDAQ: CZR) Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino have begun accepting their first-ever in-person sports bets through Caesars Sportsbook.
- In addition to the in-person bets accepted at the properties, the Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS or Android by eligible sports fans in Louisiana.
- "Once mobile sports betting is live, we look forward to serving sports fans on every platform and offering all of our customers' unforgettable experiences with Caesars Rewards," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital.
- Harrah's and Horseshoe will each open a new retail sportsbook in 2022.
- Caesars is also investing millions of dollars in transforming Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans and Isle of Capri Lake Charles into Horseshoe Lake Charles. When the renovation is finished in the fall of 2022, Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles will reopen with a Caesars Sportsbook location.
- Price Action: CZR shares closed lower by 1.29% at $109.46 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.