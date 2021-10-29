 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Shares Surged Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Shares Surged Today

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) surged higher by 12.84% Friday, closing at $4.92 after the company announced the submission of a trademark application for "WIMI METAVERSE."

WiMi Hologram Cloud said the trademark will help the company improve the intellectual property protection system, maintain a leading position in technology and enhance its core competitiveness.

The company said it plans to use the "WIMI METAVERSE" trademark to generate commercial value in Metaverse commercial applications. 

According to WiMi Hologram Cloud, "Metaverse refers to the virtual world parallel to the real world through the technical support of AR and VR, which is expected to reconstruct the virtual world, and bring new opportunities in the platform ecology, hardware demand, infrastructure, content form and other aspects."

WiMi Hologram Cloud offers augmented reality based holographic services and products that cater to its customers.

WIMI Price Action: WiMi Hologram Cloud has traded as high as $12.93 and as low as $3.47 over a 52-week period.

Photo: Graphics Ninja from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WIMI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; Onion Global Shares Plummet
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Augmented And Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch On The Heels Of Facebook's Meta Rebrand
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com