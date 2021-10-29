 Skip to main content

Why Datadog's Stock Is Making New All-Time Highs Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Why Datadog's Stock Is Making New All-Time Highs Today

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) is trading higher Friday in possible sympathy with peer Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM), which reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

Additionally, Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Datadog with a Neutral rating and raised their price target from $120 to $150.

Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $614 million, which beat the estimate of $582.32 million.

Atlassian expects second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings to be in a range of 35 cents to 38 cents per share versus the estimate of 44 cents per share. The company expects second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $630 million to $645 million versus the estimate of $618.56 million.

Datadog is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users.

Related Link: What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

Datadog is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 4.

DDOG Price Action: Datadog is making new all-time highs during Friday's trading session.

The stock was up 3.53% at $166.69 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Datadog.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021RosenblattMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

