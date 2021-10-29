 Skip to main content

AT&T Makes Cricket Wireless More Accessible To Tap Budding Prepaid Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Prepaid Portfolio member Cricket Wireless reached 12.4 million subscribers, growing by over 2 million subscribers in 2 years. 
  • Cricket Wireless also removed the 8Mbps speed caps on its monthly plans of $30, $40, and $55 and added 5G network access on every plan. 
  • Now, existing customers on current rate plans can enjoy access to the 5G network for just $25 per month per line with four lines of service. AT&T started giving the top tier of its Cricket customers free HBO Max two months ago.
  • AT&T now included 5G network access for its prepaid customers, matching offers by T-Mobile US Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) Metro service and Verizon Communications Inc's (NYSE: VZ) Visible venture.
  • AT&T previously kept its lower-tier Cricket customers at an 8-megabit-per-second speed limit while video gaming or high-definition video streaming best responded to speeds of 10-megabits-per-second or faster. 
  • Carriers are now seeking more growth in riskier areas like low-credit customers who opt for prepaid connections. 
  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 1.39% at $25.20 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

