5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

e.l.f. Beauty

The Trade: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) CEO Tarang Amin disposed a total of 96430 shares at an average price of $31.75. The insider received $3,061,687.27 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: -e.l.f. Beauty is expected to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

What e.l.f. Beauty Does: e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Southwest Airlines

The Trade: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Director Thomas W Gilligan sold a total of 11188 shares at an average price of $47.34. The insider received $529,601.11 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Southwest Airlines recently reported a third-quarter FY21 operating revenue of $4.7 billion, a decline of 17% from Q3 2019, beating the consensus of $4.58 billion.

What Southwest Airlines Does: Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet.

SMART Global

The Trade: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $51.23. The insider received $5,123,171.61 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: SMART Global recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.

What SMART Global Does: SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets.

Tyson Foods

The Trade: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Director Noel White sold a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $82.90,. The insider received $2,486,971.50 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Tyson Foods is expected to host its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter earnings call on November 15, 2021.

What Tyson Foods Does: Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few.

Tesla

The Trade: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold a total of 15399 shares at an average price of $1,064.33. The insider received $16,389,665.87 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently announced a vehicle deal with Hertz and was granted multiple patents.

What Tesla Does: Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.