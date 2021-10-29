Cathie Wood Sells Another $53M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Thursday piled up even more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), further raising its exposure in the financial services firm whose shares tanked after the company noted a decline in cryptocurrency activity during the third quarter.

Ark Invest bought 1.29 million shares — estimated to be worth $45.8 million — in Robinhood Markets.

Shares of the company closed marginally higher at $35.47 per share on Thursday and are down 13.6% in the last five days.

Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $365 million after hours on Tuesday, up 35% year-over-year but missing analyst estimates of $431.3 million.

The company noted the cryptocurrency decline was partly due to a fall in demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which touched an all-time high of 74 cents in May and has plummeted over 60% since then.

See Also: Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

Ark bought Robinhood shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) on Thursday. No other Ark Invest ETF owns shares in the company.

Wood’s investment management firm held an estimated 9.73 million shares in Robinhood ahead of Thursday’s trade.

Robinhood stock is up 1.87% since its public listing in July.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Thursday: