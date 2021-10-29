Cathie Wood Sells Another $53M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood
Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Thursday piled up even more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), further raising its exposure in the financial services firm whose shares tanked after the company noted a decline in cryptocurrency activity during the third quarter.
Ark Invest bought 1.29 million shares — estimated to be worth $45.8 million — in Robinhood Markets.
Shares of the company closed marginally higher at $35.47 per share on Thursday and are down 13.6% in the last five days.
Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $365 million after hours on Tuesday, up 35% year-over-year but missing analyst estimates of $431.3 million.
The company noted the cryptocurrency decline was partly due to a fall in demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which touched an all-time high of 74 cents in May and has plummeted over 60% since then.
See Also: Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit
Ark bought Robinhood shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) on Thursday. No other Ark Invest ETF owns shares in the company.
Wood’s investment management firm held an estimated 9.73 million shares in Robinhood ahead of Thursday’s trade.
Robinhood stock is up 1.87% since its public listing in July.
See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock
Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Thursday:
- Sold 49,498 shares — estimated to be worth $53.3 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Including the latest sale, Ark Invest has sold about $1.14 billion in shares of Tesla since the start of September.
- Sold 485,025 shares — estimated to be about $22.12 million — in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), on the day shares of the social media company closed 10.78% lower at $54.81 a share.
- Sold 174,253 shares — estimated to be worth $55.6 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the day shares closed 2.39% higher at $319.13 a share.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie WoodNews Sector ETFs ETFs Best of Benzinga