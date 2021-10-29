 Skip to main content

How Much Is Larry Ellison's Tesla Investment Worth Today?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Elon Musk has made the headlines for his wealth increasing significantly thanks to the rising valuation of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a new member of the $1-trillion market capitalization club.

Another Tesla investor is seeing a significant gain and could find himself moving up the billionaires' list as a result.

What Happened: In 2019, it was disclosed that Larry Ellison owned 3 million shares of Tesla. The disclosure came around the time that Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), joined the Tesla board.

Ellison invested in Tesla in 2018 and had added to his position several times.

An August 2020 five-for-one split of TSLA shares put Ellison’s holdings at more than 15 million shares.

Ellison was named a board member for Tesla in December 2019. The appointment came as Tesla was instructed to name two independent directors following an SEC settlement surrounding a tweet sent by Musk about taking the company private.

Ellison is one of the largest shareholders of Tesla stock, with an ownership of around 1.5% of the company. Ellison also owns a 35% stake in Oracle.

Related Link: Here's How Much Nancy Pelosi's Tesla Calls Are Worth Today 

Ellison’s Stake: Ellison’s 15 million shares are worth $16.08 billion today based on a share price of $1,072.23 for Tesla at the time of writing.

The value is based on exactly 15 million shares, which is likely less than the number of actual shares now owned by Ellison.

Ellison also has stock options as a member of the board that could be worth hundreds of millions more.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Ellison ninth with a net worth of $114 billion. Ellison’s wealth has increased by over $34 billion year-to-date. Ellison could rise up a few additional spots with continued strength in Tesla and Oracle shares.

ORCL shares are trading at $96.71 at the time of writing, nearing a 52-week high of $98.95.

Musk tops the wealth leaderboard at $292 billion, adding over $100 billion to his wealth year-to-date.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Billionaires Index Elon Musk Larry Ellison

