Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $1200 to $1300.

Electrek also reported Hertz CEO Mark Fields revealed that its deal to supply Tesla vehicles to Uber includes an option for 100,000 more Tesla Model 3s, which would double its total order to 200,000 vehicles.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla shares were trading about 3.1% higher at $1,070 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,094.94 and a 52-week low of $379.11.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

