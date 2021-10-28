Petco Opens 'Reddy SoHo' Retail Location In New York City
- Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) announced the opening of Reddy SoHo, the first concept flagship for Reddy, in New York City.
- Launched in 2018, the Reddy brand offers apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, feeders, and travel accessories.
- Located at 125 Prince Street, Reddy SoHo serves as an urban basecamp for pets and pet parents, featuring curated Reddy merchandise and new, exclusive, pet-centric experiences.
- The launch of Reddy SoHo marks the first time Petco has opened a retail location dedicated to a single, exclusive brand.
- Price Action: WOOF shares closed lower by 0.61% at $24.31 on Wednesday.
