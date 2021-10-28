 Skip to main content

This Company Just Announced a New Partnership With the Drone Racing League
Emily Cervone , Benzinga Contributor  
October 28, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Drones are seemingly found everywhere these days, from Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). While unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are widely used for deliveries and data collection, one of the longest-running drone companies in the world is now focused on how they can be used for sport.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), a drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced a multi-year partnership with the Drone Racing League (DRL). Together, the companies plan to take drones to the next level in racing, humanitarian work and mobility.

After more than two decades, Draganfly remains a leader in the professional drone industry. From groundbreaking international firsts to award-winning drones, the company has a proven track record of providing innovative solutions to a number of industries.

According to Draganfly, the partnership with the Drone Racing League will see engineers from both companies work together in the state-of-the-art DRL Labs. The innovation hub will develop effective and sustainable solutions for drone racing as well as humanitarian aid and transportation. With millions of fans tuning in worldwide, DRL races will allow for real-time testing of the latest innovations created by DRL Labs.

DRL has a global reach, with millions of fans tuning in worldwide, so its races might be the perfect proving grounds for the newest innovations in the DRL Labs. In addition, Draganfly’s AI Vital Intelligence platform will also be found on the tracks, monitoring pilots’ heart and respiratory rates during a race, through any camera. Using this health information, pilots’ physiological reactions will be analyzed for better racing conditions.

Draganfly’s AI Vital Intelligence platform is also being incorporated into events. Using cameras, the company will monitor the heart and respiratory rates of pilots as their drones navigate the track. The data collected will be used to enhance racing conditions.

Draganfly was integrated into the 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season on October 20th. DRL is set to release a “Why I Fly” series that will be presented by Draganfly. It will follow the personal journeys of the pilots during the 2021-22 Season.

Racing makes up a large portion of the spectator sport. In addition to showing best-in-class technology to millions of fans, Draganfly and DRL are focused on providing support to communities around the world.

Posted-In: DraganFly Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks Emerging Markets Markets Tech

