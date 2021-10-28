 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Says It Is Now Top US Podcast Platform Ahead Of Apple
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2021 1:53am   Comments
Share:
Spotify Says It Is Now Top US Podcast Platform Ahead Of Apple

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) CEO Daniel Ek said at the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call Wednesday that the streaming service had become the top podcast platform in the United States.
What Happened: Ek tracked Spotify’s podcast catalog growth from 185,000 to 3.2 million over the last three years, a growth of 1,500%.

“Despite the fact that we're still a relatively new entrants, previous data indicated we have become the top platform for podcast consumption in 60-plus countries,” said Ek.

“And now, according to Edison research and our own internal sources, we recently became the number one podcast platform US listeners use the most.”

The Stockholm-based company did not give a breakdown of its podcast listener numbers, but shared its monthly active users, which it said grew 19% year-over-year to reach 381 million in the quarter, from 365 million in the same period last year, reported TechCrunch.

Spotify premium subscribers reportedly rose 19% to reach 172 million; last year that number was 165 million.

Why It Matters: Over 116 million Americans over the age of 12 listen to podcasts monthly, this is 41% of the U.S. population, as per an earlier report.

Apple podcasts' share was 24% in 2021 and has declined from 34% in 2018, as per the report. Ek noted on Spotify’s earnings call that the U.S. represents the largest podcast market globally.

On Wednesday, Spotify reported a loss per share of $0.48, missing an estimate of $0.22 loss per share, for the third quarter.

Apart from Apple Music, Spotify also competes with Amazon Music Unlimited from Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Price Action: On Wednesday, Spotify shares closed 8.3% higher at $273.13 in the regular session. The shares were largely unchanged in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Apple shares closed almost 0.3% lower in the regular session at $148.85 and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Why A Podcast Is A 'Hobby' For Apple And 'Career' For Spotify

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SPOT)

EU Opens Investigation Into Nvidia's Acquisition Of Arm
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Expert Ratings For Apple
Trillion Dollar Tesla: We've Been Bullish On The Stock, But This May Be A Good Time To Add Downside Protection.
Aerospace & Defense Struggle to Launch with Lockheed and Raytheon
Earnings Preview: Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: podcastsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com