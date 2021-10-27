 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Invests In EV Charging Startup, Climate Tech Companies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Invests In EV Charging Startup, Climate Tech Companies
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has invested in three more startups in its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund.
  • Amazon has backed 11 companies across several industries, ranging from manufacturing and energy generation to food and agriculture to date.
  • One of the new recipients is Resilient Power, developing electric vehicle charging technology with a smaller footprint and is quicker to install than comparable systems. 
  • Amazon said the startup will help further the company’s own goals of deploying 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030. Amazon has contracted Rivian Automotive to produce those EVs.
  • Amazon also invested in CMC Machinery, which makes boxes designed to fit the exact dimensions in each order, eliminating the need for single-use plastic padding.
  • Amazon increased its investment in Infinium, which has developed ultra-low carbon fuels that serve air transport, marine freight, and heavy truck fleets to replace fossil-based diesel and jet fuels. 
  • Previously, Amazon reported investing from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in each startup, CNBC reports.
  • Amazon previously indicated that the $2 billion earmarked for the fund is an “initial commitment,” signaling it could grow.
  • Climate tech startups have already raised $32 billion so far in 2021, as per Dealroom.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.49% at $3,392.49 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

EU Opens Investigation Into Nvidia's Acquisition Of Arm
Logicbroker Raises $135 Million to Enhance Drop Shipping Capability
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Trillion Dollar Tesla: We've Been Bullish On The Stock, But This May Be A Good Time To Add Downside Protection.
Resilient Power Wants to Revolutionize EV Charging
Earnings Preview: Amazon.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com