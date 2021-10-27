 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Analyst Bumps F5 Networks Price Target By 17%, Maintains Outperform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Analyst Bumps F5 Networks Price Target By 17%, Maintains Outperform
  • Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri raised the price target on F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) to $278 from $238, implying a 24.42% upside, and maintained an Outperform following quarterly results. 
  • The analyst cites the company's solid performance and Q1 2022 guidance.
  • F5 reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $682 million, beating the consensus of $671.7 million.
  • A 21% product revenue growth and 2% global services revenue growth drove the numbers. A 35% software revenue growth and 12% systems revenue growth Y/Y drove the non-GAAP product revenue.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.01 beat the consensus of $2.75.
  • "With software revenue representing 45% of product revenue in the fourth quarter, and 80% of this software revenue coming from subscriptions, we continue to mark milestone after milestone in our rapid transformation to a software-led business model," CEO François Locoh-Donou said.
  • F5 sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $665 million - $685 million versus the consensus of $667 million.
  • F5 sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.71 - $2.83 versus the consensus of $2.76.
  • F5 sees FY22 revenue growth of 8% - 9%, including software revenue growth of 35% - 40%.
  • Price Action: FFIV shares closed higher by 5.94% at $216.02 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for FFIV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FFIV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFIV)

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Earnings Preview For F5 Networks
F5 Networks To Acquire Threat Stack For $68M
Radware In Talks To Go Private: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UHSSVB LeerinkMaintains132.0
MCDTruist SecuritiesMaintains275.0
NUVANeedhamMaintains73.0
NRIXSVB LeerinkMaintains64.0
AGNCBarclaysDowngrades17.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com