Why Facebook Shares Are Falling

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and issued soft fourth-quarter guidance, citing iOS changes and macro factors. The fallout from recent whistleblower papers continues to weigh on the stock.

Facebook yesterday reported quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.19 by 1%. This is a 34% increase over earnings of $2.40 per share from the same period last year.

Facebook reported quarterly sales of $29.01 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $29.58 billion by 2%. This is a 35% increase over sales of $21.47 billion in the same period last year.

Facebook has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $244.61.