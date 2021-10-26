 Skip to main content

Chip Lead Times Continue To Slow, Hinting At Ease In Crisis: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:34pm   Comments
  • Delivery times for chips in October posted their smallest gain in about nine months, signaling towards possible ease in crisis plaguing multiple industries, Bloomberg reports
  • The lead times, which implies the gap between a semiconductor order and delivery time, increased by one day to about 21.9 weeks in October versus September, as per Susquehanna Financial Group.
  • Power management and optoelectronic chips were easily accessible in October, while the wait for microcontrollers, particularly those used by automakers, increased by up to six weeks. 
  • Broadcom Inc's (NASDAQ: AVGO) lead times were "well off highs" as its situation improved. 
  • However, Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN), Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY), and Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) told their customers to wait longer.
  • "While some product categories may be loosening, checks with distributors still suggest supply pressure will remain into 2022 for power management" and other products, which include discrete chips, Wi-Fi modules, microcontrollers, and auto networking products.
  • In the past, extending lead times followed painful periods of oversupply. Concerns remain over the cancellation of orders by customers who were double ordering at present.
  • The chip crisis proved to be a boon for multiple chipmakers
  • Price Action: AVGO shares closed higher by 2.26% at $533.87 on Tuesday.

