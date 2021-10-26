 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM To Extend Access To EV Charging
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
Share:
GM To Extend Access To EV Charging
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GMaims to install up to 40,000 electric vehicle chargers across North America to pour nearly $750 million into charging infrastructure under the new community charging program.
  • GM will work with its dealers to deploy Level 2 charging stations (EVSE) at critical locations in the dealer's respective communities, including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, sports and entertainment venues, and colleges and universities, among others. 
  • These charging stations will be available to all EV customers. 
  • GM announced a new line of three Ultium-branded Level 2 smart charging stations available to customers via dealerships and online.
  • "We want to give customers the right tools and access to charging where and when they need it while working with our dealer network to accelerate the expansion of accessible charging throughout the U.S. and Canada, including in underserved, rural and urban areas," GM President Mark Reuss said.
  • GM and its dealers will help facilitate the installation of up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers at popular destinations and workplaces in the areas that dealers serve.
  • GM's family of Ultium Chargers will include an 11.5 kilowatt/48-amp smart charger, 11.5 kW/48-amp premium smart charger, and 19.2 kW/80-amp premium smart charger.
  • Price Action: GM shares closed lower by 0.68% at $57.37 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Why EVgo Stock Moved Higher During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Bay Area Uber EV Drivers Can Get Discounts on Wallbox Chargers
Tuesday's Market Minute: Market Reacts to Facebook Earnings
Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption
Why Tesla Is Potentially Disruptive For Legacy Players (A $15,000 EV Is One Of The Reasons)
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com