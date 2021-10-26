Here's Why Tremor Shares Popped Today
- Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) collaborated with VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense, a leading TV manufacturer, and integrated into several premium original equipment manufacturers (OEM), including Toshiba.
- The agreement provides access to VIDAA's distribution, reaching 20 million smart TVs worldwide and expected to grow to over 40 million in coming years.
- Tremor International will bring VIDAA's ACR data into its TV Intelligence solution starting May 1, 2022, making Tremor International the only end-to-end technology platform with direct access to OEM ACR data for targeting purposes outside the walled gardens.
- The partnership with VIDAA bolsters the availability of highly desirable data sets that will live exclusively within the Tremor International end-to-end platform, opening new advertising horizons for customers across the globe and accelerating Tremor's growth around CTV, Tremor CEO Ofer Druker said.
- Price Action: TRMR shares traded higher by 7.54% at $19.97 on the last check Tuesday.
