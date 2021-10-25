 Skip to main content

Why Lucid Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher after the company tweeted photos of its vehicles on a transport truck. Lucid shares are also trading higher possibly amid strength in EV names following Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) deal with Hertz and Xpeng's Tech Day event.

Hertz's order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022 is the biggest EV order ever placed and is valued at $4.2 billion, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note... Read More

Lucid is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains and battery systems in-house.

Lucid has a 52-week high of $64.86 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

