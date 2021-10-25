 Skip to main content

Why Moderna Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported results from a study in children 6-11 years of age and announced the primary immunogenicity endpoints were met.

According to the press release:

  • Results are the first from a pivotal study in children aged six years to under 12 years
  • Two 50 μg doses of mRNA-1273 were generally well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody titers; primary immunogenicity endpoints were met
  • Moderna plans to submit results to the U.S. FDA, EMA and regulatory agencies around the world soon

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. 

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $65.49.

