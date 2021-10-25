ContextLogic Appoints Vivian Liu As Finance Chief
- ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) has appointed Vivian Liu as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2021.
- Liu will oversee Wish's global financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, controllership, tax, treasury, audit, reporting, and investor relations.
- Additionally, Liu will also lead Wish's merchant acquisition team, reporting to the founder and CEO, Piotr Szulczewski.
- She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Shutterfly Inc, a platform for photography-based personalized products.
- Liu holds an M.B.A from the University of Washington and a B.A. from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.
- Price Action: WISH shares are trading higher by 6.06% at $5.52 on the last check Monday.
