ContextLogic Appoints Vivian Liu As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISHhas appointed Vivian Liu as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2021. 
  • Liu will oversee Wish's global financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, controllership, tax, treasury, audit, reporting, and investor relations. 
  • Additionally, Liu will also lead Wish's merchant acquisition team, reporting to the founder and CEO, Piotr Szulczewski.
  • She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Shutterfly Inc, a platform for photography-based personalized products.
  • Liu holds an M.B.A from the University of Washington and a B.A. from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.
  • Price Action: WISH shares are trading higher by 6.06% at $5.52 on the last check Monday.

