Redwire Space Shares Pop On Blue Origin Partnership: What Investors Should Know

A space company that completed a SPAC merger to go public in September has shares moving higher on a partnership with Blue Origin.

What Happened: Orbital Reef, a future commercial space station from Blue Origin, could begin operations in the second half of this decade, according to The Verge.

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, plans to launch Orbital Reef to provide a place for researchers, commercial customers and international partners to visit and work with planned volume nearly as big as the International Space Station.

Sierra Space, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada, is the key partner with Blue Origin for Orbital Reef. Other companies helping launch Orbital Reef include Boeing (NSYE: BA) and Redwire Space (NYSE: RDW).

Why It's Important: Redwire Space completed its SPAC merger in September, becoming a pure play publicly traded space company.

The company offers over 50 years of experience in space flights and over 150 missions flown. Redwire has enabled nearly every space mission including missions to Mars, Pluto and landing on multiple asteroids.

The partnership with Blue Origin comes after Redwire-owned Made in Space hinted at a potential partnership with Amazon. Twitter user Anthony Einhorn shared a video of Made in Space Lead Product Manager Alicia Carey.

“We have been talking to Amazon quite a bit. In about a month you should see some news,” Carey said on Sep. 30.

RDW Price Action: RDW shares are up 14.65% to $13.93 Monday afternoon.

Disclosure: Author is long shares RDW.

