 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canoo Picks Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Lifestyle Vehicle
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Canoo Picks Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Lifestyle Vehicle
  • Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has signed an agreement with Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) to supply batteries for its Lifestyle Vehicle. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The Lifestyle Vehicle, scheduled for production in Q4 2022, will be manufactured by VDL Nedcar and will support the U.S. and EU product demand.
  • "We designed our battery systems to account for future advancements in cell technology and today we are excited to announce the selection of Panasonic, a global technology company and a leader in the cylindrical lithium-ion battery industry, as our partner," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO, Canoo.
  • Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 7.80% at $7.535 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOEV)

Endangered SPAC? Public Trading Path for Plus Could Be in Jeopardy
Canoo Partners With AVL To Build Software For Electric Vehicle Safety Features
Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Canoo, Tesla, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com