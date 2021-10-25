35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares jumped 122% to $1.8895 after the company announced its incubated company Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member and is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit satellites.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares climbed 89% to $4.10 on abnormally-high volume.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) shares climbed 69.7% to $15.53 after the company and Mastercard announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) gained 67.5% to $9.89 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$1.9 billion, including debt and certain fees.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 38.3% to $5.71 after the company announced a second NFT drop, which is a series of three photographs of former President Donald Trump.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) jumped 36.6% to $2.5550 after declining 6% on Friday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 31% to $26.45 after the company, and SK ecoplant, announced they expanded their existing partnership to fortify their market leadership in power generation and to establish market leadership in the hydrogen economy.
- Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) rose 29.2% to $15.10 after climbing over 15% on Friday. The company shares CEO with Digital World Acquisition Corp, which has seen extreme volatility.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 19.2% to $39.20.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) shares surged 17% to $9.46. Interlink Electronics reported closing of private placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock raising $3.0 million in gross proceeds.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 15.9% to $4.1250. EQONEX, the crypto exchange of Nasdaq-listed Eqonex Limited, today announced it has listed the Polkadot (DOT) token on its platform.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) gained 15.3% to $12.85. HighPeak Energy’s President Michael L Hollis bought a total of 45454 shares at an average price of $10.00.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 15% to $3.84.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 14% to $0.8690 after jumping 12% on Thursday.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 13.4% to $7.35. IceCure Medical recently reported updated regulatory strategy in China for the IceSense3® system to treat cancerous tumors with cryoablation.
- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) gained 13% to $11.01 after announcing a merger to take FaZe Clan public.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 12.6% to $12.55 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 11.5% to $4.85.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) rose 11.3% to $1.7582 after surging over 28% on Friday. COMSovereign Holding said that it had delivered its 5G Open RAN-compliant system to the National Institute of Standards and Technology under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) gained 11.2% to $8.65 after dropping 24% on Friday.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) jumped 11% to $31.11 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $27 to $42.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 10.5% to $21.99.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) surged 7.3% to $26.14.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) gained 3.5% to $248.83 after the company announced it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.
Losers
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) fell 37.2% to $3.44 after the company announced its TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial of eryaspace in patients with second-line advanced pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares dipped 35.9% to $4.22. Eyenovia announced reclassification of MydCombi as drug-device combination product by the FDA.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares fell 19.5% to $2.14 after jumping around 28% on Friday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 18.3% to $3.92 after the company reported a $11.55 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 18% to $5.62.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) dropped 15.8% to $18.49. Sprague Resources declared a cash distribution of $0.4338 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents a 35% decline from the second quarter’s figure.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) declined 14.5% to $3.7610. United Insurance reported estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred for the third quarter of around $37 million before income taxes, net of expected reinsurance recoveries.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares fell 13.1% to $50.43 after PayPal announced it is not pursuing an acquisition of the company at this time.
- SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) dropped 11.6% to $7.46.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) dipped 11.2% to $7.81. Credit Suisse, last week, downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $11.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 10.1% to $27.69 after declining 14% on Friday.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) dropped 9.9% to $3.99. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from Outperform to Neutral.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) fell 9.3% to $1.7050 after climbing around 15% on Friday.
- ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) dropped 7.9% to $15.38.
