2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.



Volt Information Sciences

The Trade: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.30. The insider spent $16,475.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Volt Information, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What Volt Information Sciences Does: Volt Information Sciences Inc offers recruitment services. The company provides staffing services, outsourcing solutions, and information technology infrastructure services. Staffing services include contingent workers and personnel recruitment services.



Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 1000 shares shares at an average price of $1.57. The insider spent $1,570.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have gained around 15% since the start of the year.

What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.