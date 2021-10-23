Epic Games Opposes Apple's Effort To Pause Antitrust Trial Orders

On Friday, Epic Games opposed Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) efforts to hold orders handed down in an antitrust trial.

Epic argued in a court filing that Apple had not met the legal standard for that pause, which requires Apple to show that it will be irreparably harmed by even temporarily complying with the order if the injunction is later reversed on appeal.

In September, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers struck down some of the iPhone maker's App Store rules, including a prohibition on developers directing their users to other payment options besides Apple's in-app payment system.

Epic Games had asked Apple to restore the Fortnite development account.

In August, South Korean lawmakers passed a bill that effectively forbids tech giants from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

Apple has appealed and asked for a stay on the injunction that would let app developers ask for payments to be made outside the tech giant's platform, where they are subjected to fees of 15% to 30%.

Until Dec 9, Apple has time to comply with the injunction, but earlier this month, the company said it would appeal the ruling and asked Gonzalez Rogers to put her order on hold as the appeals process unfolds, which could take more than a year.

"The public interest favors denying (Apple's request); an injunction is the only path to effective relief," Epic wrote. "History shows ... that in the absence of an injunction, Apple will not make any changes."

