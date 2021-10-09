Apple's Appeal Delays App Store Payments Reform Potentially For Years

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) filed an appeal in the Epic Games case which could result in the ruled reform to its App Store payments policy potentially stalling for years.

What Happened: According to a Friday CNBC report, Apple appealed and asked for a stay on the injunction that would let app developers ask for payments to be made outside the tech giant's platform where they are subjected to fees of 15% to 30%.

If Apple wins the stay, which will be decided in November, the rule change may not take effect until all appeals in the case have finished — and that could potentially take years.

As Benzinga reported in early September, Apple's shares plummeted after judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple should not be allowed to limit iOS developers' right to ask for outside payment from users acquired through the apps.

Consequently, it comes as no surprise that Apple intends to fight tooth and nail to keep the right to impose current fees on any payment directed to developers on devices such as the iPhone.

If Apple does not win the stay, the injunction is scheduled to go into effect on December 9.

