 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Square Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Why Square Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader tech space, including Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), are trading lower as weakness in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) following quarterly earnings weighs on the sector.

Snap reported quarterly sales of $1.07 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.10 billion by 3%. Intel reported quarterly sales of $18.10 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $18.24 billion by 1%.

Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom. About 5% of Square's revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Square has a 52-week high of $289.23 and a 52-week low of $151.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Jim Cramer Prefers Square To Marqeta, Recommends Trimming Positions In This Stock
Twitter Now Lets All Its Users Create Spaces
Why This Coinbase Analyst Says The Bitcoin Rally Is Revving Up Cryptocurrency Exchange's Near-Term Prospects
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's How Much Tesla And Square Are Up On Their Bitcoin Purchases
As Bitcoin Scales New Heights, Jack Dorsey's 'Cryptic' Crypto Tweets Keep The Twitterverse Guessing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com