Rome Coaxes Intel Into €4B - €8B Chip Plant Investment: Reuters
- Rome is cajoling Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, Reuters reports.
- The Italian factory would be an "advanced packaging" plant that uses new technologies to manufacture whole chips out of tiles produced by Intel and other chipmakers.
- Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, rumored at over €4 billion ($4.7 billion), reaching up to €8 billion, the report adds.
- The factory would create over 1,000 direct jobs in Italy.
- Interestingly, Germany emerged as the frontrunner to land an even bigger mega factory planned by Intel to counter the global chip crisis that has especially endangered the auto sector.
- France is also a contender for the mega factory, while Italy faces competition from Poland, where Intel also has a presence for the packaging facility.
- Rome is ready to partly fund the overall investment with public money and offer favorable terms to Intel, including labor and energy costs.
- The potential sites include Turin's Mirafiori area, the Italian home of carmaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), and Catania in Sicily, where French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) already operates.
- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger aims to announce the locations of two major new EU chip fabrication plants by year-end as it looks to spend €80 billion over the next decade on the continent.
- Intel plans to reserve capacity at its chip factory in Ireland for automakers and help them shift to using its technology.
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi emphasized initiatives to increase output to meet its target of producing 20% of the world's semiconductor output by 2030.
- Italy could also obtain a research center as another part of the overall investment Intel is preparing for Europe.
- Also Read: Why Intel Shares Crashed After-Hours Today
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 10.6% at $50.09 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.