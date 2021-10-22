 Skip to main content

Top US Insurance Firm Chooses eGain Knowledge Hub
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Top US Insurance Firm Chooses eGain Knowledge Hub
  • Cloud platform provider eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) announced that a Top 5 insurance company in the U.S. had selected eGain Knowledge Hub as its strategic knowledge management platform for customer service and member engagement.
  • The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • Hit by pandemic refunds for auto insurance and natural disaster payouts, insurance leaders invest in digital transformation to improve customer experience and reduce cost. 
  • The company will deploy eGain Knowledge across thousands of contact center representatives and field agents for sales, service, and claims management across multiple lines of business.
  • Price Action: EGAN shares traded lower by 0.19% at $10.28 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

