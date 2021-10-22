Top US Insurance Firm Chooses eGain Knowledge Hub
- Cloud platform provider eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) announced that a Top 5 insurance company in the U.S. had selected eGain Knowledge Hub as its strategic knowledge management platform for customer service and member engagement.
- The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- Hit by pandemic refunds for auto insurance and natural disaster payouts, insurance leaders invest in digital transformation to improve customer experience and reduce cost.
- The company will deploy eGain Knowledge across thousands of contact center representatives and field agents for sales, service, and claims management across multiple lines of business.
- Price Action: EGAN shares traded lower by 0.19% at $10.28 in the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.