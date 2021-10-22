Genesco Appoints Thomas George As Finance Chief
- Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) has appointed Thomas A. George as its senior vice president-finance and chief financial officer, effective October 20, 2021.
- George has been the interim CFO since December 2020 and is expected to be the CFO till March 2024.
- He had previously served as the CFO of the footwear company, Deckers Brands.
- George graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor of science in business administration and is a Certified Public Accountant.
- Price Action: GCO shares closed up 2.41% at $60.72 on Thursday.
